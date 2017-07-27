FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11 days ago
REFILE-TABLE-Canon- 6 MONTH group results (SEC)
July 27, 2017 / 6:48 AM / 11 days ago

REFILE-TABLE-Canon- 6 MONTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds accounting period)
Jul 27 (Reuters)- 
Canon Inc 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

          6 months ended  6 months ended     Year to
            Jun 30, 2017   Jun 30, 2016    Dec 31, 2017
                  LATEST      YEAR-AGO       COMPANY
                 RESULTS       RESULT       FORECAST
  Sales         1.97 trln     1.66 trln     4.05 trln
               (+18.6 pct)   (-9.5 pct)    (+19.1 pct)
  Operating       171.98       108.68        330.00
               (+58.2 pct)   (-36.4 pct)   (+44.2 pct)
  Pretax          177.57       126.75        340.00
               (+40.1 pct)   (-23.0 pct)   (+39.0 pct)
  Net             124.27        81.44        220.00
               (+52.6 pct)   (-20.3 pct)   (+46.0 pct)
  EPS           113.98 yen    74.57 yen    202.68 yen
  EPS Diluted   113.98 yen    74.57 yen
  Ann Div                    150.00 yen
  -Q2 Div       75.00 yen     75.00 yen
  -Q4 Div                     75.00 yen

NOTE - Canon Inc.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=7751.T

