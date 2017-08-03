FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
REFILE-TABLE-Gree-2016/17 group results
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 3, 2017 / 6:44 AM / 4 days ago

REFILE-TABLE-Gree-2016/17 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds company forecast)
Aug 3 (Reuters)- 
Gree Inc 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   Year ended      Year ended   3 months to       
                Jun 30, 2017    Jun 30, 2016   Sep 30, 2017     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    
  Sales             65.37           69.88          20.50
                 (-6.5 pct)      (-24.4 pct)    (+37.5 pct)
  Operating          8.00           14.24           1.50
                 (-43.8 pct)     (-29.6 pct)    (-41.1 pct)
  Recurring         10.04           10.53           1.50
                 (-4.7 pct)      (-57.9 pct)    (-41.7 pct)
  Net               12.12            8.40           1.00
                 (+44.2 pct)                    (-90.8 pct)
  EPS             51.61 yen       35.92 yen       4.25 yen
  EPS Diluted     51.44 yen       35.73 yen
  Ann Div         11.00 yen       8.00 yen
  -Q2 Div            NIL             NIL
  -Q4 Div         11.00 yen       8.00 yen

NOTE - Gree Inc.
Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3632.T

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.