February 28, 2018 / 6:37 AM / 2 days ago

REFILE-TABLE-H. I. S.-Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds company forecast)
Feb 28 (Reuters)- 
H. I. S. Co Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to        6 months to
                  Jan 31, 2018        Jan 31, 2017     Oct 31, 2018        Apr 30, 2018
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST             COMPANY
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST            FORECAST
  Sales              164.51              125.02           735.00            350.00
                   (+31.6 pct)         (+0.7 pct)       (+21.3 pct)       (+28.8 pct)
  Operating            4.08                2.55            18.00              7.70
                   (+60.1 pct)         (-45.7 pct)      (+13.1 pct)       (+23.3 pct)
  Recurring            3.96                7.17            20.00              8.70
                   (-44.8 pct)         (+63.3 pct)      (+1.8 pct)        (-17.4 pct)
  Net                  1.30                4.00            11.80              5.70
                   (-67.4 pct)        (+108.3 pct)      (-11.0 pct)       (+10.1 pct)
  EPS               22.64 yen           65.04 yen       206.19 yen         99.60 yen
  EPS Diluted       19.52 yen           60.71 yen
  Ann Div                               29.00 yen        29.00 yen
  -Q2 div                                  NIL              NIL
  -Q4 div                               29.00 yen        29.00 yen

NOTE - H. I. S. Co Ltd.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=9603.T
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
