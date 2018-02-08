REFILE-TABLE-NEXON-2017 group results (IFRS)

(Adds company forecast) Feb 8 (Reuters)- NEXON Co.,Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 3 months to Dec 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2018 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 234.93 183.13 81.92 - 89.80 (+28.3 pct) (-3.8 pct)b (+9.5 - +20.1 pct) Operating 90.50 40.66 45.13 - 52.30 (+122.6 pct) (-34.7 pct) (+13.5 - +31.5 pct) Pretax 70.00 47.12 46.51 - 53.69 (+48.5 pct) (-30.7 pct) (+85.8 - +114.5 pct) Net 56.75 20.13 40.40 - 46.33 (+181.9 pct) (-63.5 pct) (+102.9 - +132.7 pct) EPS Basic 129.35 yen 46.26 yen 91.74 yen - 105.22 yen EPS Diluted 126.93 yen 45.40 yen Ann Div NIL 5.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL 5.00 yen -Q4 Div NIL NIL NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3659.T