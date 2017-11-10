FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-NEXON-9-MTH group results (IFRS)
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 10, 2017 / 6:12 AM / a day ago

REFILE-TABLE-NEXON-9-MTH group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds company forecast)
Nov 10 (Reuters)- 
NEXON Co.,Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to
                  Sep 30, 2017        Sep 30, 2016     Dec 31, 2017
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST
  Sales              182.25              139.88       231.00 - 235.08
                   (+30.3 pct)         (-3.2 pct)     (+26.1 - +28.4 pct)
  Operating           78.74               33.37        90.97 - 94.17
                  (+135.9 pct)         (-35.8 pct)   (+123.7 - +131.6 pct)
  Pretax              71.58               18.01        85.19 - 88.38
                  (+297.5 pct)         (-70.4 pct)    (+80.8 - +87.5 pct)
  Net                 58.96                8.93        70.24 - 72.87
                  (+560.5 pct)         (-82.4 pct)   (+248.9 - +262.0 pct)
  EPS Basic        134.65 yen           20.50 yen  160.11 yen - 166.11 yen
  EPS Diluted      132.28 yen           20.11 yen
  Ann Div                               5.00 yen            NIL
  -Q2 Div              NIL              5.00 yen
  -Q4 Div                                  NIL              NIL

NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3659.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
