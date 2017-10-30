REFILE-TABLE-Nomura Holdings 6-MTH group results (SEC)

(Changes first revenues to total revenues, and second revenues to net revenues.) Oct 30 (Reuters)- Nomura Holdings Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2017 Sep 30, 2016 Mar 31, 2018 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Total revenues 930.32 844.52 (+10.2 pct) (-8.8 pct) Net revenues 712.32 685.48 (+3.9 pct) (-9.9 pct) Pretax 160.48 144.54 (+11.0 pct) (+14.8 pct) Net 108.71 108.01 (+0.6 pct) (-6.3 pct) EPS 30.79 yen 30.10 yen EPS Diluted 30.20 yen 29.39 yen Ann Div 20.00 yen -Q2 Div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen -Q4 Div 11.00 yen NOTE - Nomura Holdings Inc. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8604.T