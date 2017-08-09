FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
REFILE-TABLE-Peptidream-2016/17 parent results
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 9, 2017 / 7:52 AM / 4 days ago

REFILE-TABLE-Peptidream-2016/17 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds company forecast)
Aug 9 (Reuters)- 
Peptidream Inc. 
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT
                Jun 30, 2017    Jun 30, 2016   Jun 30, 2018     YEAR
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST
  Sales             4.90            4.33　　　more than 7.00
                 (+13.1 pct)     (+74.9 pct)
  Operating         2.49            2.55　　　more than 2.90
                 (-2.3 pct)      (+83.2 pct)
  Recurring         2.62            2.37　　　more than 3.10
                 (+10.6 pct)     (+58.5 pct)
  Net               1.89            1.58　　　more than 2.10
                 (+19.6 pct)     (+57.5 pct)
  EPS             16.54 yen       14.23 yen
  EPS Diluted     14.56 yen       12.26 yen
  Ann Div            NIL             NIL            NIL
  -Q2 Div            NIL             NIL            NIL
  -Q4 Div            NIL             NIL            NIL

NOTE - Peptidream Inc..
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4587.T

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.