February 9, 2018 / 6:57 AM / a day ago

REFILE-TABLE-Renesas Electronics-2017 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds company forecast)
Renesas Electronics Corp 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   Year ended      Year ended      3 months to
                Dec 31, 2017    Dec 31, 2016   　　Mar 31, 2018
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO     　   COMPANY     
                   RESULTS         RESULTS     　　 FORECAST  
  Sales            780.26          471.03           182.00
                                                  (+2.7 pct)
  Operating         78.40           54.71            10.00
                                                 (-54.8 pct)
  Recurring         75.29           49.99             9.00
                                                 (+57.5 pct)
  Net               77.20           44.12            16.00
                                                  (-6.8 pct)
  EPS             46.30 yen       26.46 yen        9.60 yen
  EPS Diluted     46.26 yen       26.46 yen
  Ann Div            NIL             NIL
  -Q2 Div            NIL             NIL
  -Q4 Div            NIL             NIL
 To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6723.T
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
