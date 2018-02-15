FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 6:14 AM / a day ago

REFILE-TABLE-Sapporo Holdings Ltd-2017 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS)
eb 15 (Reuters)- 
Sapporo Holdings Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT
              Dec 31, 2017    Dec 31, 2016   Dec 31, 2018     YEAR
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST
  Sales          551.55          541.85         555.80
               (+1.8 pct)      (+1.5 pct)     (+0.8 pct)
  Operating       17.03           20.27          18.70
               (-16.0 pct)     (+45.3 pct)    (+9.8 pct)
  Recurring       16.41           19.20          17.70
               (-14.5 pct)     (+45.3 pct)    (-0.6 pct)
  Net             10.98            9.47          11.10
               (+15.9 pct)     (+55.0 pct)    (+1.1 pct)
  EPS          140.93 yen      121.56 yen     142.50 yen
  Ann Div       40.00 yen       37.00 yen      40.00 yen
  -Q2 Div          NIL             NIL            NIL
  -Q4 Div       40.00 yen       37.00 yen      40.00 yen

NOTE - Sapporo Holdings Ltd.
Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
