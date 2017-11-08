FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix HD- 6-MTH group results
REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix HD- 6-MTH group results

 (Adds company forecast)
Nov 8 (Reuters)- 
Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to
                  Sep 30, 2017        Sep 30, 2016     Mar 31, 2018
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST
  Sales              132.04              106.35       240.00 - 260.00
                   (+24.2 pct)         (+23.1 pct)     (-6.6 - +1.2 pct)
  Operating           25.82               11.12        25.00 - 30.00
                  (+132.3 pct)         (-11.7 pct)    (-20.1 - -4.1 pct)
  Recurring           26.62                8.38        25.00 - 30.00
                  (+217.7 pct)         (-35.2 pct)    (-19.7 - -3.6 pct)
  Net                 17.52                5.50        16.50 - 19.50
                  (+218.7 pct)         (-25.0 pct)    (-17.7 - -2.7 pct)
  EPS              145.06 yen           45.04 yen 137.60 yen - 162.62 yen
  EPS Diluted      144.79 yen           44.95 yen
  Ann Div                               50.00 yen  40.00 yen - 48.00 yen
  -Q2 div           10.00 yen           10.00 yen
  -Q4 div                               40.00 yen  30.00 yen - 38.00 yen

NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=9684.T

