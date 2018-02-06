FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 6, 2018 / 6:26 AM / 2 days ago

REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix HD- 9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds company forecast)
Feb 6 (Reuters)- 
Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to
                  Dec 31, 2017        Dec 31, 2016     Mar 31, 2018
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST
  Sales              188.09              190.08       240.00 - 260.00
                   (-1.0 pct)          (+24.4 pct)     (-6.6 - +1.2 pct)
  Operating           33.77               21.48        25.00 - 30.00
                   (+57.2 pct)         (-9.7 pct)     (-20.1 - -4.1 pct)
  Recurring           34.79               22.05        25.00 - 30.00
                   (+57.8 pct)         (-8.9 pct)     (-19.7 - -3.6 pct)
  Net                 22.33               17.06        16.50 - 19.50
                   (+30.9 pct)         (+26.0 pct)    (-17.7 - -2.7 pct)
  EPS              185.77 yen          139.76 yen  137.60 yen - 162.62 yen
  EPS Diluted      185.40 yen          139.51 yen
  Ann Div                               50.00 yen   40.00 yen - 48.00 yen
  -Q2 div           10.00 yen           10.00 yen
  -Q4 div                               40.00 yen   30.00 yen - 38.00 yen

NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=9684.T
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
