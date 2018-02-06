REFILE-TABLE-Sumco-2017 group results

(Adds company forecast) Feb 6 (Reuters)- Sumco Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 3 months to Dec 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2018 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS Q1 FORECAST Sales 260.63 211.36 79.00 (+23.3 pct) (-10.8 pct) (+31.2 pct) Operating 42.09 14.05 19.00 (+199.6 pct) (-52.3 pct) (+135.5 pct) Recurring 36.71 9.92 18.00 (+270.1 pct) (-61.2 pct) (+226.3 pct) Net 27.02 6.59 12.00 (+310.1 pct) (-66.6 pct) (+232.1 pct) EPS 92.12 yen 22.46 yen 40.92 yen Ann Div 28.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 Div 10.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 18.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - Sumco Corp. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3436.T