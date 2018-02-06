FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 6, 2018 / 7:16 AM / 2 days ago

REFILE-TABLE-Sumco-2017 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds company forecast)
Feb 6 (Reuters)- 
Sumco Corp 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                 Year ended      Year ended          3 months to
              Dec 31, 2017    Dec 31, 2016           Mar 31, 2018
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO             COMPANY
                 RESULTS         RESULTS            Q1 FORECAST
  Sales          260.63          211.36                79.00
               (+23.3 pct)     (-10.8 pct)         (+31.2 pct)
  Operating       42.09           14.05                19.00
              (+199.6 pct)     (-52.3 pct)        (+135.5 pct) 
  Recurring       36.71            9.92                18.00
              (+270.1 pct)     (-61.2 pct)        (+226.3 pct)
  Net             27.02            6.59                12.00
              (+310.1 pct)     (-66.6 pct)        (+232.1 pct)
  EPS           92.12 yen       22.46 yen           40.92 yen
  Ann Div       28.00 yen       10.00 yen
  -Q2 Div       10.00 yen       5.00 yen
  -Q4 Div       18.00 yen       5.00 yen

NOTE - Sumco Corp.
Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3436.T
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.