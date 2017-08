REFILE-TABLE-Sumco- 6-MTH group results

(Adds company forecast) Aug 8 (Reuters)- Sumco Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2016 Sep 30, 20177 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 123.99 103.22 189.90 (+20.1 pct) (-16.1 pct) (+22.2 pct) Operating 17.32 6.19 27.80 (+179.7 pct) (-66.3 pct) (+223.6 pct) Recurring 13.74 4.31 23.20 (+219.0 pct) (-71.9 pct) (+312.3 pct) Net 9.63 2.31 16.10 (+317.5 pct) (-78.9 pct) (+370.3 pct) EPS 32.85 yen 7.87 yen 54.90 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen -Q2 div 10.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 div 5.00 yen NOTE - Sumco Corp. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3436.T