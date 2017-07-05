FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Tosei-6-MTH group results (IFRS)
July 5, 2017 / 7:00 AM / a month ago

REFILE-TABLE-Tosei-6-MTH group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds accounting period)
Jul 5 (Reuters)- 
Tosei Corporation 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
               6 months     6 months       Year
                ended        ended          to
             May 31, 2017 May 31, 2016  Nov 30, 2017
                LATEST      YEAR-AGO       COMPANY
               RESULTS       RESULT       FORECAST
  Sales         26.36         30.66         69.27
             (-14.0 pct)   (+37.2 pct)   (+39.0 pct)
  Operating      6.24          7.68         10.01
             (-18.7 pct)   (+68.7 pct)   (+7.8 pct)
  Pretax         5.86          7.24          9.00
             (-19.1 pct)   (+73.6 pct)   (+6.5 pct)
  Net            3.93          4.74          5.93
             (-17.1 pct)   (+78.8 pct)   (+6.8 pct)
  EPS Basic   81.43 yen     98.25 yen    122.75 yen
  Ann Div                   22.00 yen     25.00 yen
  -Q2 Div        NIL           NIL
  -Q4 Div                   22.00 yen     25.00 yen

NOTE - Tosei Corporation.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8923.T

