REFILE-TABLE-Tosei-6-MTH group results (IFRS)

(Adds accounting period) Jul 5 (Reuters)- Tosei Corporation CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months Year ended ended to May 31, 2017 May 31, 2016 Nov 30, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 26.36 30.66 69.27 (-14.0 pct) (+37.2 pct) (+39.0 pct) Operating 6.24 7.68 10.01 (-18.7 pct) (+68.7 pct) (+7.8 pct) Pretax 5.86 7.24 9.00 (-19.1 pct) (+73.6 pct) (+6.5 pct) Net 3.93 4.74 5.93 (-17.1 pct) (+78.8 pct) (+6.8 pct) EPS Basic 81.43 yen 98.25 yen 122.75 yen Ann Div 22.00 yen 25.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div 22.00 yen 25.00 yen NOTE - Tosei Corporation. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8923.T