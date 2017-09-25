FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Exxon's Baytown, Texas refinery operations normal
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Wall Street
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 25, 2017 / 5:14 PM / in 23 days

UPDATE 2-Exxon's Baytown, Texas refinery operations normal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts with company saying refinery ops normal)

HOUSTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp said on Monday operations at the company’s 560,500 barrel per day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery, the country’s second largest, have returned to normal for the first time since Aug. 27.

Sources familiar with plant operations told Reuters earlier on Monday that all production units were back in operation at the Baytown refinery.

The Baytown refinery was shut on Aug. 27 as Tropical Storm Harvey drenched the Houston area. Exxon began restart activities on Sept. 2.

Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by G Crosse and Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.