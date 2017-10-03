FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Refresco receives new 1.6 bln euro buyout offer from PAI Partners
#Banking and Financial News
October 3, 2017 / 6:57 AM / in 16 days

Refresco receives new 1.6 bln euro buyout offer from PAI Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Dutch juice bottling company Refresco on Tuesday said it had received a new 1.6 billion euro ($1.88 billion) buyout offer from private equity firm PAI Partners.

Refresco said it was considering the offer, which follows a 1.4 billion euro offer from PAI which Refresco rejected in April.

After rejecting the PAI offer, Refresco agreed in July to buy the bottling activities of Canada-based Cott Corp for $1.25 billion.

$1 = 0.8532 euros Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely

