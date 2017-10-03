Refresco receives new 1.6 bln euro buyout offer from PAI Partners

AMSTERDAM, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Dutch juice bottling company Refresco on Tuesday said it had received a new 1.6 billion euro ($1.88 billion) buyout offer from private equity firm PAI Partners.

Refresco said it was considering the offer, which follows a 1.4 billion euro offer from PAI which Refresco rejected in April.

After rejecting the PAI offer, Refresco agreed in July to buy the bottling activities of Canada-based Cott Corp for $1.25 billion.