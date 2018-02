Feb 8 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s quarterly profit fell about 31 percent on Thursday, due to a charge of $381 million related to changes in U.S. tax laws.

Net income fell to $173.5 million, or $1.50 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $253.1 million, or $2.19 per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra and Tamara Mathias)