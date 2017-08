Aug 3 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a nearly 98 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, partly helped by higher demand for its flagship eye treatment, Eylea.

The company said net income rose to $387.7 million, or $3.34 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $196.22 million, or $1.69 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $1.47 billion from $1.21 billion.