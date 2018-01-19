Regions Financial Corp reports results for the quarter ended December 31 - summary

Jan 19 (Reuters) - * Regions Financial Corp posted quarterly adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share. The mean expectation of 27 analysts for the quarter ended December 31 was for earnings of 26 cents per share. * Revenue rose 11.91 percent to $1.49 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $1.44 billion. * Regions Financial Corp’s Reported EPS for the quarter was 27 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 0.1 percent in the last three months. * In the last 30 days six analysts have negatively revised estimates and one analyst has revised estimates upwards. * Regions Financial Corp shares had risen by 5.0 percent this quarter and gained 5.0 percent so far this year. * The Birmingham, Alabama-based company reported quarterly net income of $319 million, an increase of $40 million. * Regions Financial Corp is a member of the S&P 500. This summary was generated 01:56 p.m. GMT.