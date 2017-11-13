FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's RCom shares slump 9 pct after co reports Sept-qtr loss
Sections
Featured
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
european union
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
market analysis
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
commentary
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 13, 2017 / 4:02 AM / a day ago

India's RCom shares slump 9 pct after co reports Sept-qtr loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Communications Ltd shares fell more than 9 percent in early trade on Monday after the company reported a loss in the September quarter.

Shares in the company were trading at 12.80 rupees by 0359 GMT, down 9.3 percent. It dropped to a low of 12.75 earlier in the session.

Reliance Communications reported a loss after tax of 27.09 billion rupees ($414.76 million) in the July-September quarter versus a profit of 620 million rupees in the same period a year ago. ($1 = 65.3150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.