FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Reliance aims to become big clean energy provider - chairman
Sections
Featured
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
December 24, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 2 days ago

India's Reliance aims to become big clean energy provider - chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd will become a major provider of clean energy in the country, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said, as the South Asian nation transitions to renewable energy sources from fossil fuels.

India is one of the world’s biggest users of coal, and renewable energy such as solar power is a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

“Can Reliance become a leading provider of clean and affordable energy to India? Yes we can and yes we will,” billionaire Ambani said at a function on Saturday to mark 40 years of the company.

Reliance, owner of the world’s biggest refining complex and also a leading petrochemicals player, expanded its tie-up with BP earlier this year to meet India’s rising fuel and renewable energy demand.

Reliance can also be a global producer of innovative materials and among the top 20 companies in the world, Ambani said. He didn’t give details. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.