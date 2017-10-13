FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Reliance Industries Q2 profit up 7 pct, lags estimates
#Basic Materials
October 13, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 8 days ago

India's Reliance Industries Q2 profit up 7 pct, lags estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd posted a 7.3 percent rise in its second-quarter standalone net profit, buoyed by higher margins from its core refining and petrochemical businesses.

Profit on a standalone basis, which includes the company's refining, petrochemicals and oil and gas exploration businesses, stood at 82.65 billion rupees ($1.27 billion) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 77.04 billion rupees a year earlier. (bit.ly/2yh8snA)

Analysts on average had expected a standalone profit of 88.05 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 64.9550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

