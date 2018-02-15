FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 7:24 AM / a day ago

Anglo-Dutch RELX to end dual-company structure, profit rises 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Anglo-Dutch professional information group RELX said it would simplify its corporate structure into a single company after reporting a 6 percent rise in full-year underlying operating profit on Thursday.

The group, which owns LexisNexis legal research, said ending its dual structure was a natural next step and would remove complexity and increasing transparency.

It said there would be no changes to its locations, activities or staffing levels, with its science, technical and medical business Elsevier remaining headquartered in Amsterdam and the group’s head office staying in London.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Adrian Croft

