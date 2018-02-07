Renault-Nissan alliance, Didi Chuxing to explore China electric car-sharing tie-up

BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance said on Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with car-hailing service company Didi Chuxing to explore future business cooperation on a new electric car-sharing service in China.

A person familiar with the matter said the new potential partnership is about looking at the possibility of supplying all-electric battery car models for Didi’s new service.

The alliance, however, will also likely explore broader business opportunities with Didi’s new energy vehicle sharing service, the person said without elaborating.

New energy vehicles (NEVs) in China refer to all-electric battery cars as well as plug-in electric hybrid cars. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)