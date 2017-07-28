FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
Renault hits record sales and profit on Lada, Nissan contribution
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 28, 2017 / 5:35 AM / 10 days ago

Renault hits record sales and profit on Lada, Nissan contribution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault said first-half sales and profit rose to a new record, buoyed by the consolidation of Lada maker AvtoVAZ and a bigger contribution from affiliate Nissan.

Operating profit jumped 18 percent to 1.82 billion euros ($2.13 billion), Renault said on Friday, in step with the increase in revenue to 29.5 billion - boosted by the inclusion of its Russian subsidiary's numbers since the start of 2017.

Renault's group operating profit margin edged up to 6.2 percent from 6.1 percent, with core auto division profitability also rising 0.1 points to 4.8 percent.

Net income surged 58 percent to 2.38 billion euros, helped by 1.29 billion euros in profit from Renault's 43.4 percent Nissan stake - up 72 percent on last year's contribution.

$1 = 0.8554 euros Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.