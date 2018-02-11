FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Consumer Products & Retail News
February 11, 2018 / 5:41 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Renault board member Desmarest quits ahead of meeting on CEO succession

Laurence Frost

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Senior Renault board member Thierry Desmarest has resigned from the French carmaker, sources told Reuters, days ahead of a meeting at which Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn is asking directors to back his chosen successor’s appointment.

Desmarest’s exit comes amid renewed tensions between Renault and its biggest shareholder, the French government, which had pressed Ghosn to recruit a second-in-command who could one day succeed him at the helm of the Renault-Nissan alliance. (Reporting by Laurence Frost, additional reporting by Michel Rose Editing by Geert De Clercq)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.