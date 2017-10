SAO PAULO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian renewable energy company Renova Energia SA has extended the deadline for exclusivity talks with a unit of Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management for a capital injection to Oct. 17.

In a securities filing, Renova said the additional period will be used for due diligence and drafting of documents for the capital increase. Reuters reported Brookfield’s proposal on July 7. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)