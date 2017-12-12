FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Fisher & Paykel sues Resmed in patent dispute
December 12, 2017

NZ's Fisher & Paykel sues Resmed in patent dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fisher & Paykel Healthcare filed a lawsuit in Australia on Tuesday against Resmed Inc alleging the medical device manufacturer’s respiratory treatment products violate four Fisher & Paykel patents.

Fisher & Paykel and California-based Resmed are engaged in patent disputes in several countries over medical devices used to treat respiratory conditions.

The company added its earnings forecast for fiscal 2018 remained unchanged. (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

