REUTERS AMERICA NEWS PLAN FOR TUESDAY NOV 21/WEDNESDAY NOV 22

BREAKING

Man charged with terrorism, murder in last month’s New York truck attack

WASHINGTON - A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Sayfullo Saipov on terrorism and murder charges stemming from last month’s truck attack in Lower Manhattan that killed eight people, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement. (NEW YORK-ATTACK/ (URGENT), moved, 66 words)

HP Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman to step down

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said on Tuesday that Meg Whitman was stepping down as chief executive officer early next year, sending its shares down 7.4 percent in trading after the bell. (HPE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 338 words)

Uber says cyber breach compromised data of 57 mln users, drivers

Cab operator Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday two hackers accessed personal data of its 57 million users and drivers. (UBER-CYBERATTACK/ (URGENT), moved, 54 words)

TOP STORIES

Trump defends Senate candidate Moore despite misconduct allegations

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump defended embattled U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore on Tuesday, saying the Alabama Republican had denied allegations of sexual misconduct and emphasizing that he did not want Moore’s Democratic opponent to win. (USA-TRUMP/MOORE (UPDATE 2), moved, 364 words)

U.S. FCC chief plans to dump Obama-era ‘net neutrality’ policy

WASHINGTON - The head of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission unveiled plans on Tuesday to scrap landmark 2015 rules intended to ensure a free and open internet, moving to give broadband service providers sweeping power over what content consumers can access. (USA-INTERNET/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 994 words)

FCC head proposes review of U.S. TV station ownership cap

WASHINGTON - The head of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday asked the agency to review rules capping television station ownership, a move that could speed consolidation in the industry. (USA-BROADCASTERS/ (UPDATE 2), moved at 3:36 p.m., by David Shepardson, 455 words)

U.S. TV networks fire Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations

CBS News and other networks said on Tuesday they had fired Charlie Rose, one of the most prominent American interviewers, the day after the Washington Post reported the television host had sexually harassed eight women. (PEOPLE-CHARLIEROSE/ (UPDATE 6, PIX), moved at 2:58 p.m., 602 words)

Zimbabwe’s Mugabe resigns, ending four decades of rule

HARARE - Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe’s president on Tuesday, a week after the army and his former political allies moved to end four decades of rule by a man once feted as an independence hero who became feared as a despot. (ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 9, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved at 3:16 p.m., by MacDonald Dzirutwe, 904 words)

Disney-Pixar animation executive Lasseter takes leave after ‘missteps’ -memo

Walt Disney Co executive John Lasseter, who heads animation at both Disney and Pixar, told company staff on Tuesday he was taking a six-month leave of absence following what he called “missteps” including unwanted hugs that made employees uncomfortable, according to a memo seen by Reuters. (WALT DISNEY-ANIMATION/LASSETER (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 551 words)

WASHINGTON

House ethics panel investigating allegations against U.S. Rep. Conyers

WASHINGTON - The House of Representatives Ethics Committee said on Tuesday it was investigating allegations of sexual harassment against U.S. Representative John Conyers, who said his office had resolved a harassment case with a payment but no admission of guilt. (USA-CONGRESS/CONYERS (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, 444 words)

U.S. sanctions 13 Chinese and N.Korean organizations

WASHINGTON - The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions against 13 Chinese and North Korean organizations Washington accused of helping evade nuclear restrictions against Pyongyang and supporting the country through trade. (NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/USA (UPDATE 2), moved at 3:49 p.m., by Joel Schectman and David Brunnstrom, 393 words)

U.S. wants PLO’s Washington office to stay open -State Dept.

WASHINGTON - The United States wants the Palestine Liberation Organization to keep its Washington office open and is in talks with Palestinian officials about the issue despite a U.S. decision that could trigger its closure, the State Department said on Tuesday. (PALESTINIANS-USA/, moved, 350 words)

TRUMP

Second U.S. judge halts Trump ban on transgender troops

A second federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump from banning transgender people from serving in the U.S. military, ruling that the prohibition likely amounted to unconstitutional discrimination. (USA-MILITARY/TRANSGENDER (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 4:31 p.m., by Andrew Chung, 372 words)

Trump says AT&T plan to buy Time Warner ‘not a good deal’

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday stood by his criticism of pay TV and wireless company AT&T’s deal to buy movie and TV show maker Time Warner Inc, which the Justice Department has sued to stop. (TIME WARNER-M&A/AT&T (UPDATE 4), by Diane Bartz, 430 words)

OTHER U.S. NEWS

Politically charged murder trial of Mexican immigrant goes to jury

A San Francisco jury on Tuesday was deliberating the fate of a Mexican man accused of murdering a woman while illegally in the United States in a case that President Donald Trump has cited in urging tighter borders and a crackdown on “sanctuary cities.” (CALIFORNIA-CRIME/IMMIGRANT, moved at 4:58 p.m., 380 words)

Death of Border Patrol agent in Texas may have been assault -FBI

AUSTIN - A U.S. Border Patrol agent who died while patrolling a remote part of West Texas may have been assaulted, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Tuesday in a case that prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to renew his call for a border wall. (TEXAS-AGENT/ (PIX), moved at 5:22 p.m., 299 words)

Virginia election results face delay, possible recounts

Two Virginia House of Delegates election races remain in question two weeks after the vote after a state board delayed certification of the results over an alleged ballot mix-up. Democrats said that the State Board of Elections “acknowledged that at least 83 people were mis-assigned in the system and thus possibly disenfranchised from voting in their appropriate house district,” according to a statement from the Virginia House Democratic Caucus on Monday. Republican candidates led in both district races in question. (USA-ELECTION/LEGISLATURES (GRAPHIC), moved, 442 words)

U.S. prosecutors charge Iranian in ‘Game of Thrones’ hack

U.S. prosecutors have charged an Iranian national with hacking into cable TV network HBO and stealing episodes and plot summaries for unaired programs including “Game of Thrones,” then threatening to release the data unless he was paid $6 million. (CYBER-HBO/INDICTMENT (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved at 2:43 p.m., by Jim Finkle, 393 words)

SPECIAL REPORT- Nuclear strategists call for bold move: scrap ICBM arsenal

U.S. strategic-arms experts say the nation’s ICBM fleet is the most dangerous leg of the so-called nuclear triad. They urge junking the missiles and relying instead on the other two pillars of the nuclear arsenal - submarines and bombers. (USA-NUCLEAR/ICBM, expect by 7 a.m. on Wednesday, 1,750 words)

In Trump strongholds, Democrats walk tightrope ahead of 2018 elections

KATY - As Democrats try to win control of the U.S. Congress in next year’s midterm elections, their hopes of picking up a Senate seat in Republican-dominated Texas rest with a telegenic ex-punk rocker who wants to impeach President Donald Trump and legalize marijuana. (USA-POLITICS/TEXAS (PIX), expect by 7 a.m. on Wednesday, by Andy Sullivan, 776 words)

The social media answer to stressful U.S holiday: Friendsgiving

NEW YORK - Americans overwhelmed by crowded highways and the prospect of cooking a turkey and all the trimmings for the Thanksgiving holiday dinner are turning for relief to the latest social-media driven holiday - Friendsgiving. (USA-THANKSGIVING/FRIENDSGIVING (PIX), expect by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, by Barbara Goldberg, 285 words)

WORLD

LGBT hate crimes double in Russia after ban on ‘gay propaganda’

MOSCOW - Hate crimes against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people in Russia have doubled in five years, researchers said on Tuesday, in the wake of a law banning “gay propaganda.” (RUSSIA-LGBT/CRIME, moved, 326 words)

All eyes on the ‘Crocodile’ as Zimbabwe’s Mugabe resigns

HARARE - When Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe fired his vice president in front of 12,000 baying party members in 2014, Emmerson Mnangagwa sat quietly in the crowd, a green baseball cap pulled low over his eyes. The man who stood to gain most from the dismissal betrayed nothing through his expression and gentle clapping - a survival tactic honed during five decades of service to the mercurial Mugabe. That day, he became Mugabe’s official deputy. Mnangagwa, whose firing from the post this month brought Zimbabwe’s political crisis to a head, is now poised to take over after Mugabe, 93, resigned on Tuesday, ending almost four decades of rule. (ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/MNANGAGWA (NEWSMAKER, PIX), moved, 1,017 words)

EXCLUSIVE-African leaders wanted Mugabe, an “embarrassment,” to go-Zimbabwe intelligence

JOHANNESBURG - African leaders were embarrassed by Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and already encouraging him to step down before the army began moves last week to oust him, according to a secret Zimbabwean intelligence cable seen by Reuters. (ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/AFRICA (UPDATE 1, EXCLUSIVE), moved, 800 words)

Weather improves but clock ticks for Argentine submarine search

MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina - The search for a missing Argentine submarine and its 44-member crew was helped by calmer seas on Tuesday, but there were no new clues about its location and worries multiplied because the vessel may be running low on oxygen, a navy spokesman said. (ARGENTINA-SUBMARINE/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, 480 words)

In movie-style heist, Kenya robbers tunnel into bank opposite police station

NAIROBI - In a heist reminiscent of a Hollywood movie, Kenyan robbers spent months tunneling into the bowels of a bank located opposite a police station and stole the equivalent of half a million dollars, police said on Tuesday. (KENYA-ROBBERY/, moved, 242 words)

Hariri returns to Lebanon for first time since resigning as PM

BEIRUT - Saad al-Hariri landed in Beirut on Tuesday, his media office said, returning home for the first time since he resigned as Lebanon’s prime minister in a broadcast from Saudi Arabia and plunged his country into political crisis, (LEBANON-POLITICS/HARIRI (URGENT), moved at 4:35 p.m., 74 words)

U.S. warns citizens against risks of travel to Saudi Arabia

DUBAI - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday warned citizens to “consider the risks” when travelling to Saudi Arabia due to militant threats and the threat of ballistic missile attacks on civilians by rebels in Yemen. (SAUDI-SECURITY/USA, moved at 2:58 p.m., 248 words)

Putin urges political solution in Syria, in calls to Trump, Mideast leaders

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the civil war in Syria on Tuesday, with Putin stressing the importance of finding a political solution after meeting with Syria’s president, according to the Kremlin. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/PUTIN-TRUMP (UPDATE 2), moved at 3:10 p.m., by Denis Pinchuk, 373 words)

Venezuela arrests head of U.S. refiner Citgo in graft sweep

CARACAS - Venezuelan authorities arrested the acting president of its U.S.-based refiner Citgo and five of the subsidiary’s top executives on Tuesday as part of a spiraling corruption purge in the OPEC country’s oil industry. (VENEZUELA-OIL/ (UPDATE 3, TV), moved at 2:58 p.m., by Alexandra Ulmer, 425 words)

Russia to act against Google if Sputnik, RT get lower search rankings - official

SAN FRANCISCO/MOSCOW - The Kremlin will take action against Alphabet Inc’s Google if articles from Russian news websites Sputnik and Russia Today are placed lower in search results, the Interfax news service cited Russia’s chief media regulator as saying on Tuesday. (ALPHABET-RUSSIA/, moved at 3:27 p.m., by Paresh Dave and Jack Stubbs, 365 words)

NAFTA round wrapping up, ‘significant differences’ remain

MEXICO CITY - The United States, Mexico and Canada were wrapping up a fifth round of talks to update NAFTA on Tuesday with major differences yet to be resolved, casting doubt on whether a deal could be reached by the end of March 2018 as planned. (TRADE-NAFTA/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved at 3:41 p.m., by David Lawder and Anthony Esposito, 540 words) See also: As NAFTA talks stall, Mexico raises minimum wage to $4.71 per day. (MEXICO-WAGES/ (UPDATE 1), moved at 2:56 p.m., by Sharay Angulo, 313 words)

Any Trump NAFTA withdrawal faces stiff court challenge -legal experts

MEXICO CITY - With NAFTA talks grinding toward stalemate, U.S. President Donald Trump may be tempted to carry out his threat to withdraw from the trade pact, but legal experts say such a decision could be defeated, or delayed significantly by court challenges. (TRADE-NAFTA/TRUMP-OPTIONS, moved at 4:17 p.m., by David Lawder, 633 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

Canada proposes health warnings, child-proof packs for legal pot sales

OTTAWA - The Canadian government proposed on Tuesday mandatory health warnings and child-proof packaging as well as a licensing regime for all cannabis products in legislation ahead of the July 2018 legalization of recreational marijuana. (CANADA-MARIJUANA/, moved) at 4:35 p.m., 290 words)

Teen dating violence linked to prescription drug abuse

Teens who use prescription drugs for nonmedical reasons are more likely than other youth to be victims of dating violence, a U.S. study suggests. (HEALTH-TEENS/VIOLENCE-DRUGS, moved at 2:42 p.m.,, by Lisa Rapaport, 599 words)

ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE

Gay romance ‘Call Me By Your Name’ leads indie Spirit nominations

LOS ANGELES - “Call Me By Your Name,” a coming-of-age drama of two young men falling in love, led the Independent Spirit Awards nominations on Tuesday. (AWARDS-SPIRIT/NOMINATIONS (TV, PIX), moved at 3:47 p.m., by Piya Sinha-Roy, 326 words)

BUSINESS AND MARKETS

Tech gains help propel Wall Street to record highs

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks jumped on Tuesday, pushing all three major indexes to record closing highs, led by gains in this year’s top-performing technology sector. (USA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 7), moved, 473 words)

U.S. jury clears ex-Swiss banker of aiding tax dodgers

NEW YORK - A former Swiss banker was found not guilty on Tuesday of U.S. charges that he conspired to help Americans hide millions of dollars in offshore accounts to evade taxes. (USA-SWITZERLAND/TAX (UPDATE 1), by Brendan Pierson, 379 words)