FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Rheinmetall wins German army truck order worth 900 mln euros
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 6, 2017 / 8:27 AM / a month ago

Rheinmetall wins German army truck order worth 900 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 6 (Reuters) - German defence company Rheinmetall has won an order worth around 900 million euros ($1.02 billion) to supply over 2,200 trucks to the German army.

The contract will run for seven years, Rheinmetall said on Thursday, adding the 2,271 HX2 family vehicles would replace the Bundeswehr's old KAT I generation of trucks.

An initial lot of 558 trucks worth around 240 million euros have been taken under contract and are due for delivery within the 2018 to 2021 time frame.

Most of the key components such as engines, axles, transmissions and build-ons will be produced in Germany, but the vehicles will be assembled in the Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV) plant in Vienna, Rheinmetall said.

$1 = 0.8810 euros Reporting by Niamh Melvin; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.