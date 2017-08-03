FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rheinmetall raises sales, margin outlook after strong Q2
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 3, 2017 / 6:03 AM / 2 months ago

Rheinmetall raises sales, margin outlook after strong Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Defence group Rheinmetall on Thursday raised its full-year outlook for sales and profit margins after a string of orders from Germany’s armed forces and a rise in profits at its automotive division.

The group now expects organic sales growth of about 6 percent in 2017, up from a previous target range of 4 to 5 percent. It now sees an operating margin of 6.5 percent on a group level, slightly up from the 6.3 percent previously expected.

Second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 81 million euros ($96 million), beating the 77 million average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.

$1 = 0.8437 euros Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.