RHI prepares for business expansion in China

VIENNA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The newly merged RHI Magnesita , which started trading on the London Stock Exchange on Friday, will focus on restructuring its China business to establish itself as world market leader for fireproof materials, its chief executive said.

Apart from strengthening existing positions as market leader in Europe and the Americas, “we will put particular emphasis on China over the next two years,” Stefan Borgas told journalists in a conference call on Friday.

“Regional expansion is a second axis of our strategy,” he said. He declined to rule out takeovers in the region but said that internal restructuring had to come first. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Francois Murphy)