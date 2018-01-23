FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 7:39 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Carlyle-backed toy retailer files for IPO in Brazil -document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian toy retailer Ri Happy Brinquedos SA filed on Tuesday for an initial public offering on the Sao Paulo stock exchange, according to documents filed with Brazil’s securities regulator.

According to the filing, the company will issue new shares and shareholders such as buyout firm Carlyle Group LP, which controls Ri Happy, will also sell shares. The company said it plans to use the money to expand its network of 259 stores. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

