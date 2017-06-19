FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EQT to buy oil and gas producer Rice Energy for $6.7 bln
June 19, 2017

EQT to buy oil and gas producer Rice Energy for $6.7 bln

June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas company EQT Corp said on Monday it would buy oil and gas producer Rice Energy for $6.7 billion in cash and shares.

Rice Energy shareholders will receive $5.30 per share in cash and 0.37 EQT shares for each share they hold, EQT said.

EQT's offer translates to $27.05 per Rice Energy share, representing a premium of 37.4 percent to Rice Energy's Friday closing price, according to Reuters calculations. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

