March 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s Ricoh Co Ltd plans to cut about 4,000 jobs as early as fiscal year 2019 to streamline its struggling, core office equipment business, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

Ricoh plans to slash just over 3,000 jobs in Japan by next March, sell a local logistics unit and eliminate management positions in Europe, the report said. (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)