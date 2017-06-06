FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rio Tinto, China's Minmetals agree deal on exploration
June 6, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 2 months ago

Rio Tinto, China's Minmetals agree deal on exploration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto and China Minmetals Corp on Tuesday signed an outline deal on collaboration in mineral exploration.

"Minmetals is rapidly becoming an important player in the global mining industry and we look forward to partnering with them," Rio Tinto Chief Executive J-S Jacques said in a statement.

"Our complementary strengths in exploration across the globe put us in the best possible position to find the metals and minerals that are essential to our modern lives." (Reporting by Barbara Lewis in London and Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

