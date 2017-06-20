FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Swiss Market Report
June 20, 2017 / 9:38 AM / 2 months ago

Rio Tinto confirms earlier recommendation of Yancoal offer for coal group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 20 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto on Tuesday reconfirmed its earlier recommendation of Yancoal Australia as the preferred buyer of its Coal & Allied division.

"The Rio Tinto board has reconfirmed its recommendation that shareholders vote in favour of the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary Coal & Allied Industries Ltd to Yancoal Australia Ltd," Rio Tinto said.

The recommendation follows consideration by the board of a counter proposal from commodities group Glencore and a proposal from Yancoal comprising improved terms to its previously announced transaction, according to Rio Tinto. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

