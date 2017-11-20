Rio Tinto's U.S. copper smelter restarts, force majeure remains

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto restarted the smelter at its large Kennecott mine in the United States last Friday after a nearly six-week outage but force majeure on refined copper has not yet been lifted, a company spokesman said on Monday.

There was no timeline for when the force majeure would be lifted, spokesman Kyle Bennett said. A force majeure is usually implemented by companies during unforeseen events when they cannot meet commitments to customers. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver Editing by Sandra Maler)