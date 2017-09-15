Miner Rio Tinto's CFO Chris Lynch to retire in September 2018

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Diversified miner Rio Tinto Plc on Friday said Chief Financial Officer Chris Lynch would retire from his role by the end of September 2018.

The company which mines for metals including copper and aluminium, said plans for appointing a successor were in progress and that a replacement would be announced in due course.

Lynch would remain with the group to ensure a smooth transition of his roles, CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques said in a statement.