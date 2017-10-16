FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rio Tinto Q3 iron ore shipments climb 6 pct on lift in rail haulage
October 16, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 5 days ago

Rio Tinto Q3 iron ore shipments climb 6 pct on lift in rail haulage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd on Tuesday said third-quarter iron ore shipments from Australia rose 6 percent from a year ago, aided by improved rail capacity.

Rio Tinto, which competes with Vale SA and BHP Billiton in the seaborne-traded iron ore market, maintained its target to ship 330 million tonnes of the steel-making material in 2017, maintaining its ranking as the world’s No. 3 supplier.

Shipments from its Australian mines totaled 85.8 million tonnes in the third quarter compared with 80.9 million in the same period a year ago, Rio Tinto said. UBS had forecast third-quarter Australian shipments of 84.6 million tonnes. (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; editing by James Regan, G Crosse)

