FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rio Tinto to increase share buybacks by $2.5 billion
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
September 21, 2017 / 4:51 PM / a month ago

Rio Tinto to increase share buybacks by $2.5 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto will buy back an additional $2.5 billion worth of its shares using the proceeds from selling coal assets, the miner said on Thursday.

The action brings the total amount of buybacks this year to $4 billion following two previous announcements in February and August.

Rio shareholders approved the sale of a number of Australian coal interests to China-backed Yancoal Australia for $2.69 billion in June and some shareholders at the time called for the money to be used to increase dividends or buy back shares.

Rio paid the biggest dividend in its history in August after first-half profit more than doubled. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.