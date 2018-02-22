FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 4:13 PM / a day ago

CORRECTED-Rio Tinto says changing structure, moving some staff

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects lead, headline to remove reference to dual structure)

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto is moving some of its support staff as it creates three global hubs, but is not changing its operating model, it said on Thursday.

Rio Tinto, the second biggest miner by market capitalisation, has listings in London and Australia, a headquarters in London and an Australian office.

In addition, it has created a commercial and marketing hub in Singapore and three global hubs.

The biggest miner BHP , which also has a dual structure, is under pressure from activist investor Elliott Advisors to simplify its set-up, but BHP says the evidence so far is that any gains would be less than the cost of change.

Rio Tinto said in an emailed statement its operating model was not changing, but it was “adjusting where work is done by creating three global hubs” and it was starting a consultation with British employees as some roles would be moved to one of the three hubs. It did not specify where the hubs would be.

Earlier the Financial Times reported the change. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Mark Potter)

