Rio Tinto 2017 iron ore exports up 1 percent, maintains 2018 guidance

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto, on Tuesday reported a 1 percent rise in iron ore shipments for 2017 to 330.1 million tonnes, meeting its guidance.

The world’s no. 2 miner of iron ore, a raw material in steelmaking, also stuck to a target of 330-340 million tonnes for this year.

“The business performed well in the fourth quarter, and we finished the year in line with guidance across all major products,” Chief Executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques said in a statement.