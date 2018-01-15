FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rio Tinto 2017 iron ore exports up 1 percent, maintains 2018 guidance
January 15, 2018 / 9:45 PM / Updated a day ago

Rio Tinto 2017 iron ore exports up 1 percent, maintains 2018 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto, on Tuesday reported a 1 percent rise in iron ore shipments for 2017 to 330.1 million tonnes, meeting its guidance.

The world’s no. 2 miner of iron ore, a raw material in steelmaking, also stuck to a target of 330-340 million tonnes for this year.

“The business performed well in the fourth quarter, and we finished the year in line with guidance across all major products,” Chief Executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques said in a statement.

Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
