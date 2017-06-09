FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
FTC to advise blocking Walgreens deal to buy Rite Aid - CNBC
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
June 9, 2017 / 4:48 PM / 2 months ago

FTC to advise blocking Walgreens deal to buy Rite Aid - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Regulatory authorities are set to advise blocking U.S. drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc's deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp, CNBC reported on Friday, citing a report.

The companies have been waiting for a year-and-a-half for approval from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) since the initial offer made in 2015.

In that time, the closing date of the deal has been postponed repeatedly and the offer price reduced to $6.50 to $7.00 per Rite Aid share, down from $9.

The deal would have helped Walgreens widen its U.S. footprint and negotiate for lower drug costs. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

