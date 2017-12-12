RJ O'Brien signs with Fidessa for MiFID II tools

LONDON, Dec 12 (IFR) - RJ O‘Brien, the independent futures broker, has signed an agreement to distribute Fidessa’s futures and options workstation to its institutional clients for compliance with sweeping MiFID II reforms that are set to take effect on January 3.

As part of the agreement, non-clearing member clients of the UK arm of the futures broker will have access to Fidessa’s algorithms, analytics and trade reporting tools, enabling them to demonstrate best execution in their listed derivatives activities - a central pillar of the new European regulations.

Thomas Texier, managing director of RJ O’Brien, said in a statement that existing and prospective clients have shown interest in accessing Fidessa’s products. “A number of our customers were particularly impressed with Fidessa’s options trading capability, together with its fully integrated benchmark algo suite,” he said.

Fidessa has been providing best execution algorithms in equity trading for a decade, enabling clients to comply with MiFID I in cash equity markets. MiFID II extends those requirements to other asset classes, including derivatives, forcing futures brokers and buyside firms to demonstrate that they are spending investor money wisely when trading futures and options.

That is driving an upsurge in demand for transaction cost analysis tools and trading algos that ensure each slice of a large futures order is placed at the most appropriate time for the best price or minimum slippage.

As well as providing access to Fidessa’s proprietary algorithms, the workstation enables sellside customers to run their own or third-party algorithms alongside.

“We’re providing the container that runs these things robustly, and with a complete audit path and exchange reporting, so all the heavy lifting is taken out,” said Steve Grob, director of group strategy at Fidessa.

By running their algos side-by-side in a single container, traders can use the same analytics for greater clarity over when to use Fidessa products and when to use specialist alternatives, which may be more expensive but could deliver a better result.

“We’re providing consistency in terms of how algos are developed, deployed and run, and consistency over how they’re measured,” said Grob. “If you’re serious about best execution, its the only way to do it.”

The agreement with RJ O‘Brien will initially cover markets operated by CME, ICE and Eurex. (Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)