FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Recruiter Robert Walters raises full-year profit forecast again
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
October 10, 2017 / 6:25 AM / in 10 days

Recruiter Robert Walters raises full-year profit forecast again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - British recruiter Robert Walters raised its full-year profit forecast for a second time, after it reported a 22 percent jump in quarterly net fee income to a record high.

The company, which places people in finance, engineering, legal and marketing jobs, said on Tuesday that annual pretax profit would be ahead of market expectations, citing strong growth for temporary and permanent jobs.

Robert Walters’ net fee income grew to 90.7 million pounds in the three months to Sept. 30 from 74.4 million a year earlier.

Larger UK recruiters PageGroup and Hays are scheduled to issue trading updates this week. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.