Recruiter Robert Walters reports 20 pct rise in net fee income

Jan 9 (Reuters) - British recruitment firm Robert Walters reported a 20 percent rise in full-year net fee income on Tuesday and said trading was “comfortably in line” with market expectations.

The company, which places people in finance, engineering, legal and marketing jobs, said fourth quarter to Dec. 31 gross profit rose 22 percent on a constant currency basis to 90.5 million pounds ($122.74 million).

Robert Walters, which made 70 percent of its gross profit outside Britain, said in a trading statement on Tuesday that growth was broad based across permanent, contract, interim positions and recruitment process outsourcing.