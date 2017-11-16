FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA approves Roche haemophilia drug Hemlibra
#Regulatory News - Americas
November 16, 2017 / 4:13 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

FDA approves Roche haemophilia drug Hemlibra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Roche’s Hemlibra for haemophilia suffers, a new medicine the Swiss drugmaker is counting on to help it offset eroding sales of its older medicines that have begun going off patent.

The U.S. regulator approved the drug, also known as ACE910 or emicizumab, as a once-weekly injection for adults and pediatric patients with haemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors.

The medicine will carry a boxed warning that blood clots were seen in patients who were given rescue treatment to treat bleeds for 24 hours while taking Hemlibra.‍​ (Reporting by John Miller)

