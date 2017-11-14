FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Roche's Chugai transfers rights of 13 Long-Term Listed Products to Taiyo
Sections
Featured
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
economy
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Middle East
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
euro zone
Italy's election pits populists against populists
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 14, 2017 / 10:34 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Roche's Chugai transfers rights of 13 Long-Term Listed Products to Taiyo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chugai Pharmaceuticals, a Japan-based Roche subsidiary, said on Tuesday it has agreed to transfer the marketing and manufacturing right of 13 long-term listed products to Taiyo Holdings’ Taiyo Pharma.

“The transfer of products is not expected to have a material impact on the consolidated financials of Chugai for the fiscal year ending December 2017,” Chugai said in a statement.

“The impact on the consolidated financials for the fiscal year ending December 2018 will be announced on the release of the financial results for the fiscal year ending December 2017 scheduled in February 2018.” (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.