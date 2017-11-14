Roche's Chugai transfers rights of 13 Long-Term Listed Products to Taiyo

ZURICH, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chugai Pharmaceuticals, a Japan-based Roche subsidiary, said on Tuesday it has agreed to transfer the marketing and manufacturing right of 13 long-term listed products to Taiyo Holdings’ Taiyo Pharma.

“The transfer of products is not expected to have a material impact on the consolidated financials of Chugai for the fiscal year ending December 2017,” Chugai said in a statement.

“The impact on the consolidated financials for the fiscal year ending December 2018 will be announced on the release of the financial results for the fiscal year ending December 2017 scheduled in February 2018.” (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)