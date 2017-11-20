FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roche says Tecentriq combination cuts lung cancer risk
November 20, 2017 / 6:19 AM / a day ago

Roche says Tecentriq combination cuts lung cancer risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A late-stage trial of Roche’s immuno-oncology medicine Tecentriq with other cancer drugs as an initial therapy for lung cancer met its goal of significantly reducing the risk of disease worsening or death, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

With lung cancer easily the largest oncology market, Roche’s Impower 150 study of Tecentriq, Avastin and chemotherapy has been closely watched by investors and analysts as the company seeks to catch up with rival Merck in cancer immunotherapy. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

